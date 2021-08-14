EPD: Three shooting investigations underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say three shootings have rocked the city on Saturday night.

Officers say one person was accidentally shot at the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue. Police say a man and his girlfriend were walking down the road. We’re told the man was playing with a gun in his pocket when he accidentally shot himself in the foot. Police say the man was taken to the hospital but will be taken to jail after because he’s a violent felon. We’re told his girlfriend was also arrested because she had an escape warrant from Dubois County.

Another shooting scene is unfolding in the area of Bayard Park Drive and Rotherwood Drive. Police say they are also working on a shooting scene on South Englewood Ave. It’s unclear if anyone was shot. It’s unclear if these two shootings are related.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated on-air and online.