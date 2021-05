EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is hoping to identify the subject seen in these photos.

Police say he is possibly involved in a theft from a vehicle last month in the 800 block of Washington Ave. A backpack, which contained credit cards, was stolen from that vehicle.







Police say the person in the photos was driving the Chevrolet truck featured in the picture.

(This story was originally published May 19, 2021)