EPD trying to locate missing Harrison High teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are asking for help locating a missing Harrison High School teen. 17-year-old Hailey Bloebaum was last seen leaving Harrison High School around 10:30 a.m. on April 7.

Her family has not been able to make contact with her since then. At this time, there is no indication that foul play is involved. Hailey’s family just wants to make sure that she is safe. If anyone has any information on Hailey’s whereabouts, please contact the EPD Juvenile Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7906