EPD: Two injured in early morning hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A late night hit-and-run on the Lloyd Expressway sent two people to the hospital.

Dispatchers say Evansville Police were called to the area of the Eastbound Lloyd Expressway and Fielding Road around 12:20 a.m. Saturday for reports of an accident with injuries requiring extrication.

Evansville Police Sgt. Ted Karges said one vehicle was headed westbound when another vehicle turned in front of that car and flipped over. The driver of the car that flipped over fled the scene.

The westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway were closed for at least an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said the two people hurt had minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the hit-and-run as of Saturday afternoon.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)