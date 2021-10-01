EPD unveils pink cruiser for breast cancer awareness month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department along with the Deaconess Women’s Hospital are teamed up to reveal an EPD cruiser decked out in pink on Friday to serve as a reminder of the importance of annual mammograms during breast cancer awareness month.

Clinical Nurse Specialist Claire Sutherby says she hopes the partnership will remind people who see the car driving in the city to schedule an annual mammogram. Annual mammogram guidelines usually kick in around age 40, however if you have a family history of breast cancer or something else that puts you at risk, Sutherby recommends that you start screening earlier.

The Women’s Hospital has a high risk breast cancer program available. If you don’t know your potential risks, you should talk to your personal doctor.