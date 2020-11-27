EPD uses pepper balls to disperse crowd near bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville used pepper balls to disperse a crowd near a bar on Franklin Street early Thursday morning.

While police were already at Chaser’s bar helping with an investigation, a fight broke out in a parking lot near Old National Bank.

Police said they had to use pepper balls to get the crowd to leave.

At least one person was arrested.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)