EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In England, you have Banksy. In Evansville, you have plain old vandalism. All around the city the past few days, people are finding their cars tagged with spray paint. The culprit? No one knows just yet.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it received several reports of spray paint related vandalism lately, with some on Friday and some over the weekend. One victim told police someone tagged the driver side of their vehicle with red paint with the letters “FBGM”.

According to EPD, one man returned from the store and found his truck with a long stripe of paint along the passenger side of the vehicle. Another victim told police she woke up to find the entire driver side of her SUV spray painted.

On the same street of the previous victim, police tell us someone found their vehicle graffitied with spray paint. EPD says that victim had video that captured a small passenger car stop with someone jumping out and painting the victim’s car.

According to law enforcement officials, the vehicle appeared dark in color and possibly had a sunroof. Evansville police say the vehicle had three or four occupants in it. No word from police on whether or not these cases are thought to be related.

If you have any information on who might be vandalizing cars around the city, you can call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.