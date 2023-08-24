HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police have released new information on a shooting that took place on Riverside Drive on Wednesday.

According to a release, police were dispatched to the 3100 block of east Riverside Drive at approximately 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers arriving at the scene say they found a female victim laying in a backyard of a residence with a gunshot wound to her ankle.

The victim told authorities she was shot by her ex-boyfriend, who was inside the residence. The victim said during an argument, the suspect pointed a gun at her head and fired off a shot next to her face. Police say the suspect then pointed the gun at the victims foot and shot her ankle.

Officers say they found the suspect inside the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but said he was conscious. Both the victim and the suspect were transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to the release, once the suspect is medically released from the hospital, he will be arrested and his name will be released. Authorities say the man will face charges of battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.