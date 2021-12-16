EPD: Victim in Kirkwood Drive shooting dies from injuries

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of one of the three people shot in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive on Tuesday.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear says that 18-year-old Olivia Huggler died at a hospital on Wednesday. She was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound at her home on Kirkwood Drive.

Evansville Police arrested Daniel Alvey in connection to the shooting. According to reports, Alvey admitted that a gun found in the home was his. Police say that Samuel Huggler was also arrested, and that they believe he may have hired Alvey to shoot one of the victims.

According to EPD, Alvey told police that Samuel paid him to shoot one of the victims.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

This is a developing story.