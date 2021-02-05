EPD warning of fake traffic citation scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police are warning people of another scam in the area. This time scammers are sending out phony traffic citations.

EPD shared one of the fake citations sent to them by an Evansville resident who received one.

The doctored document claims to be an automated message from the Department of Motor Vehicles and says the person was cited with a traffic violation and must pay within 72 hours. The message also says the ticket must be paid online through an EasyPay Center, which EPD doesn’t use.

Police want to remind everyone that any legitimate citation will always include instructions on who to contact at the Vanderburgh County Courts as well as the badge number and name of the officer who issued the citation.

EPD asks that you pay close attention to all mail that you receive and to contact them if you have concerns with fraudulent activity.

