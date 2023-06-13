HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is warning citizens of a scam call of an individual posing as an EPD officer.

According to officials, the suspected caller is using an actual EPD officer’s name, and informing the person listening there is a warrant for the listener’s arrest and to ask for money while placing the listener on a “recorded” line to talk about your warrant or subpoena to appear in court.

While officials say these calls may seem realistic and frightening, they say if you hear any of the above statements or feel it is a scam, hang up and do not send any money.

To confirm if it was an actual call from an EPD officer, contact 812-436-7896.

“These scam callers are as frustrating to us as they are to you,” the department says.