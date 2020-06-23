EPD warns of potential panhandler scam in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department would like warn people of a possible scam on the eastside of Evansville, specifically in the areas of Burkhardt/ Morgan, Burkhardt/ Lloyd Expressway, and Green River Road/ Burkhardt.

This potential scam involves people in the area of these intersections wearing yellow traffic vests and panhandling for money. They have been observed walking out into intersections and asking for money.

The group is from Florida and claims to be affiliated with a church there. They also claim the money is going to help the homeless. The church they claim to be affiliated with could not be located.

Contact was made with a member of this group, and they were made aware of Indiana’s Panhandling Law. This member advised that the money generated in Evansville was being used to help the homeless in Florida and not being used locally.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: