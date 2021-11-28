EPD: Weekend shooting confirmed as murder-suicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD tell Eyewitness News they were on scene after a shooting Saturday night in response to a female victim who had been shot and a male suspect who had shot himself. The shooting happened shortly after 6:10 at the 1000 block of W. Iowa Street, police say.

Authorities say both the female and male suspect were dead as they arrived on scene. They add that no one was else was injured during the shooting. Detectives, Crime Scene, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Police reports show that officers were called to the home just hours before, around 4:19 p.m.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend was ramming his truck into her current boyfriend’s truck. She also told police that her ex used a saw to damage her boyfriend’s truck and tires.

Police said her ex-boyfriend left before they arrived on the scene. According to the police report, officers told her to get a protective order.

The identity of the deceased individuals will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office once the family members have been notified, EPD says.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time. Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call the Evansville Police Detective Office at (812) 436-7979 or the tip line at (812) 435-6194.

This is a developing story.