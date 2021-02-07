EPD: Woman arrested after being found in car with hammer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A woman is in jail after police say she refused to leave Zesto and then refused to get out of someone else’s car.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Zesto on E Riverside Dr. for a person refusing to leave. When officers arrived, they were told the woman had left but were given a description.

As police were heading back to their vehicle, they heard a woman shout “I don’t know you, get out of my vehicle!” Police say they followed the shouting and found a woman fitting the description from Zesto in the 1600 block of S Bedford Ave.

The occupants of the Bedford Ave. home told police they came outside to find the woman, later identified as Kristal Amber Mitchell, 31, of Evansville, inside their vehicle.

According to a release, Mitchell resisted when officers approached, stiffening her body and holding a hammer, which the owners of the vehicle said was also theirs.

Officers said Mitchell stared blankly when they tried to talk to her and repeatedly said “I don’t know” when they asked her name, eventually telling police her name was Kristin. She also told police a red backpack belonged to her.

Mitchell was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where police say a nurse at the jail was finally able to get her name after several attempts.

Inside Mitchell’s backpack, police say they found a gram of synthetic marijuana.

Mitchell is facing charges of resisting arrest, false informing, and possession.

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)