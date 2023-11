HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Evansville said a woman was cut by a burglary suspect with a knife on Saturday night.

Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Maplewood Circle just before 11.

According to a police report, the victim found someone in her garage going through her belongings.

Police said when the victim told the suspect she was going to call the police, they pulled out a knife and cut her.

The victim is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.