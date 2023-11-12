HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after she put a gun in a woman’s face after getting bit by a dog.

Keri Bowen, 28, was arrested Saturday night.

According to a police report, Bowen had been bitten by a dog and got into an argument with the dog’s owner.

Police said Bowen pointed a gun at the dog and threatened to shoot it.

The dog’s owner told police she then put her dog behind her to protect it.

Officers said Bowen then pointed the gun at the owner’s forehead.

Bowen was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $2,000 bond.