EPD working to clean up graffiti

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police officers are working to clean up parts of the city covered in graffiti. They use a special machine that works on surfaces to eliminate the graffiti.

Officers encourage people and businesses to call if they find a spot covered in graffiti. They’ll find a time to come take care of it.

Officers say they want to help places take care of it because it’s an eyesore. Sgt. Nick Winsett says graffiti is also how some gangs communicate. He says other graffiti is just people being vulgar and no one should have to see it.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)