EPD’s Cops Connecting with Kids Disney trip likely to be canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department’s Cops Connecting with Kids Disney trip is not expected to happen next year.

This program rewards qualifying students with a trip to Walt Disney World, which recently reopened its doors.

Sergeant Nick Winsett says concerns from police and chaperones about the students’ health is the primary cause for the likely cancellation.

If things are better by the beginning of 2021, the EPD says they will reevaluate the possibility of the Disney trip.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

