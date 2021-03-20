EPO hosts first in-person 2021 performance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — For the first time since November 2020, the sound of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra joined the in-person audience’s applause at the Victory Theatre.

“There’s a lot of excitement, adrenaline, and everyone’s really very grateful to have an audience back,” music director Roger Kalia said.

The show, Fairytale Fantasia “ReImagined,” featured music from the movie and other classical songs.

Kalia says the selections were an opportunity to welcome everyone back.

“It’s really, I think, kind of neat that we’re able to do this program after months of not having people in the audience because it’s a program for all ages,” Kalia said. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t know anything about classical music or if you’re a classical music aficionado. This is enjoyable, fun music for the whole entire family.”

There was also a symphony of color art contest for Tri-State students. The winning artwork was displayed during one of the songs at the concert.



















(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)