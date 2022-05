EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will present the concert version of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, conducted by Conductor Laureate Alfred Savia on May 14 at the Victory Theatre.

The concert was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled to be Savia’s farewell concert to the Evansville community.

