EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A local girl’s desire to make a change is now planted in the ground for all to see in Evansville.

Ashlyn Jones, 15, with the help of the city, planted an “Equality Tree” at the Civic Center on Friday. The black tupelo tree was dedicated in a ceremony with the city arborist and mayor.

Jones planted the tree for her Silver Award project for the Girl Scouts. She says she was inspired by current world events to give the city an Equality Tree.