HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Christian Community Outreach got a new refrigerator to distribute more nutritious food.

“Our new ‘fresh fridge’ opens up a world of possibilities, giving us more flexibility in the donations we can receive and the food we can provide,” said Kathy Patton, Executive Director at Henderson Christian Community Outreach. “Now, we can accept more, store more and distribute more fruits and vegetables to children and families who need it most.”

A news release says the “Fresh Fridge” program is part of Anthem Medicaid’s ongoing effort to address the social determinants of health and continued commitment to improving health outcomes of its members and at-risk Kentuckians.

A press release says in 2022, Henderson Christian Community Outreach helped 2,350 families get food, serving over 6,500 adults and children. The new “fresh fridge” lets the organization expand its mission to get nutritious food from farmers, manufacturers and retailers to people in need.