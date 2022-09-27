VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Prosecutor candidate Jon Schaefer is clarifying a mailer sent to voters ahead of the November elections.

The flyer says Schaefer, a Democrat, has served as the Chief Counsel for the Public Defender’s Office for twelve years. Schaefer says the campaign made a proofreading error that was not caught until after the fliers were mailed out.

While Schaefer says he has been with the Public Defender’s Office for twelve years, he has only served as Chief Counsel for four years.