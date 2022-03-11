EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville escape room is offering customers the chance to smash a framed picture of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Escape Evansville is offering a free 5×7 frame of Putin to the first 20 “rage room” bookings the weekend of March 11 to March 13. Escape Evansville’s owners say they hope that customers can safely but forcefully let out some of their aggression.

According to Escape Evansville’s Facebook page, they will provide one framed picture per person for the bookings.