EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White, the escaped convict involved in a nationwide manhunt, is returning to Florence, Alabama tonight.

Vehicles from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Vanderburgh County Jail late this afternoon. They are now making they’re way back home.

Eyewitness News crews captured video of the convoy as it traveled southbound on US 41 through Henderson, Ky.