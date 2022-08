HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A horse that escaped from Ellis Park last summer and was seen running on Highway 41 has won her first career race.

Bold and Bossy won her race at Thistledown Race Track in Ohio. Many in the Tri-State remember seeing Bold and Bossy in videos recorded on Highway 41 after she escaped from the outrider at the track and jumped a levee.

Bold and Bossy also received minor injuries in a barn fire that happened at Ellis Park shortly after her run on Highway 41.