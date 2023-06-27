HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of the escaped Ohio convicts found in Henderson last month was given a trial date on Tuesday.

James Lee will have a trial review on October 9, with a full trial beginning on October 20. Lee was convicted in 2021 for charges of burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering and was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

Lee escaped from an Ohio prison and was captured in Henderson, Kentucky. Bradley Gillespie, who escaped from the prison with Lee, was found dead in the Ohio river a few days after Lee was captured.

Lee’s had a cash bond set at $500,000.