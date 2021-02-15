Essential drivers work through winter weather

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Snow plow drivers are one of several groups of workers who couldn’t just stay home from the snow today.

Essential drivers were still out in the snow and cold air doing their job.

While many Tri-State drivers stayed home, bus drivers, snow plow drivers, and others were still out in these increasingly snowing conditions, doing things such as getting people around town, and also clearing these same roads.

It’s a snowy job today, and OTS bus driver Sherry Hazelwood, and Owensboro Public Works snow plow driver Mark Pearre were doing it.

“It’s starting to get a little messy out, but it’s not too bad yet,” Pearre said early Monday afternoon.

“When conditions are like this you have to slow down on every intersection because not everyone can stop as they should,” said Hazelwood.

The two were among the essential drivers, working through the day as the snow fell. Some looked forward to the winter weather.

“We were excited, my husband and I were very excited,” Hazelwood said, when asked about the forecasted snow.

But Pearre said it was going to make the week feel longer.

“Going to be a long night, long week,” he said.

Their precautions range from going up to 20 miles slower than the speed limit, stopping at railroad tracks and watching for other, smaller vehicles as well as their own.

“Just have to really watch traffic, make sure you’re not sliding around into traffic, just being very careful is about all you can do,” said Pearre.

“I would say that the route I am on, a lot of the speed limit is 45 miles and hour, and I’m doing 25 and 30,” Hazelwood described.

Drivers we spoke with today say if you do find yourself out on these roads today, they ask that you to slow down and be careful.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)