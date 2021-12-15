ETFCU pledges $25,000 match for tornado relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union will match $25,000 in donations for tornado relief efforts in Western Kentucky through Dec. 31, officials tell us.

The credit union is accepting contributions at its offices in Evansville, Fort Branch, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Princeton, Vincennes and Washington in Indiana, as well as Henderson and Owensboro in Kentucky.

A spokesperson with the ETFCU says funds raised will aid efforts by the American Red Cross to help families in need following the deadly weekend storm.

