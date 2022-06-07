EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville African American Museum has its Juneteenth celebration planned.

The celebration will be going from June 16 through June 19. This is the Juneteenth Weekend Lineup:

June 16 at 6 p.m. The Soul Writer’s Guild will host a financial empowerment program at the Museum with special speaker Dr. Frances Dumas-Hines.

June 17 at 5 p.m. Baptisttown Juneteenth Culture & Arts Festival with local vendors, DJ, live music and dancing with Soul N The Pocket and guest vocalist.

June 18 at 11 a.m. For The People Community Block party at Waggoner Ave and Culver Dr; collaborating with a community partner for a day of music, food, family fun and fireworks!

June 19 at 4:30 p.m. Otters Negro League Baseball game, local vendors, bounce houses, free tickets available at the Museum, t-shirts on sale in the Giftshop.



All events are free. For more information, please contact the museum at 812-423-5188, visit its Facebook page, or visit its website.