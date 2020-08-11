Evansville African American Museum director taking new job in Ohio

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville African American Museum announced Monday Dr. Ashley Jordan, who has been with the Museum since January 2018, has accepted a new position.

Jordan will be the Senior Director of Development at the Cincinnati’s National Underground Railroad Freedom Center beginning September 28.

“The work that we have been able to achieve in this short amount of time has been transformative for not only the museum, but for me as a professional as well. It’s without a doubt, this next phase of my career would not be possible without my experiences at the Evansville African American Museum”, said Jordan.

Jordan will serve as Executive Director of the Museum until September 18 as the museum looks for a replacement.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

