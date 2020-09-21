Evansville African American Museum names interim executive director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville African American Museum has named Jalessa Slade as the interim director.

This following the departure of outgoing Executive Director Dr. Ashley Jordan on Sept. 18.

Slade has served as the Director of Development for the museum since July 2019.

She has experience working in nonprofits, including grant research and writing, fund development, media and communications, and program development and implementation.

The museum is continuing its search for a permanent executive director.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)