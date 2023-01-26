HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioners Cheryl Musgrave and Ben Shoulders presented the Evansville African American Museum with a $100,000 check from the American Rescue Plan funds on Thursday.

Executive Director of the Museum Kori Miller said the funds will be used to help with the completion of the Porter House renovation project and to offset funding lost during COVID-19.

According to a release from the Vanderburgh County Commissioner’s Office, the Evansville African American Museum’s mission is to continually develop a resource and cultural center to collect, preserve and educate the public on the history and traditions of African American families, organizations and communities.