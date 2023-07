HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville “African American Museum” receives $25,000 from the “Indiana Historical Society.”

The museum is expanding to include a cultural arts center. In 2017, the museum acquired a house from the city of Evansville that’s across the street.

Museum officials say it will be used to host exhibits about Evansville’s black-only high schools.

We’re told the grant money will allow that new space to open later this year.