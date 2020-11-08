Evansville African American Museum’s first virtual fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Due to COVID-19, this year the Evansville African American Museum will hold its first virtual fundraiser on Saturday. This year’s ‘Night of Dreams’ event replaces the annual Colour of Humanity Gala.

The virtual event will feature testimonials from program participants, board members, and staff. Proceeds will go toward maintaining and expanding exhibits and offerings of the museum through workshops, lectures and other educational services.

Donations, sponsorships, and raffle tickets can be found by visiting the event website.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

