EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) updated customers recently on the flight interruption to Chicago.

EVV said airlines are facing a pilot shortage. EVV had to cut 3,000 seats from their capacity on flights to O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago according to a Facebook comment by EVV on a May 21 post.

The Facebook comment said ORD had to cut more than 1/3 of their nationwide capacity in one day and has had to cut more since then. ORD is even introducing bus service in short haul regional markets according to EVV.

An EVV spokesperson said the airline has made up for most of the seats lost at EVV with increased capacity to Dallas. There is also still service to Charlotte that leaves in the morning and flies into Chicago around lunch according to EVV.

Authorities for EVV said that they are also in conversations and in-person meetings with United Airlines. United has expressed interest in re-entering the market once staffing crews improve according to EVV officials.

More information can be found on EVV’s Facebook page.