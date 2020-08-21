Evansville Animal Care & Control picks up peacock

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If you’re wondering where your peacock is, you may want to check with Evansville Animal Care & Control.
Evansville Animal Care & Control picked up a peacock Saturday near the St. Joe’s area and believe it could be someone’s pet. Officials say it does not belong to the Mesker Park Zoo. A rescue group has offered to take it if no one claims it.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)
