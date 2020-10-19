Evansville apartment fire displaces 11 people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Evansville Saturday morning.

Crews were sent to Castlewood Apartments on Spring Valley road around 5 in the morning.

Crews saw fire coming from a second-floor apartment and some residents were trapped on the balcony because the flames were blocking their path out.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

We’re told the fire started after someone started cooking and fell asleep.

Six apartments were affected due to water and smoke damage.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)