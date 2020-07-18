Evansville Area Census Office to start collecting responses next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Area Census Office will start knocking on doors of households who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census yet starting next week.

Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit homes. All census takers will also complete virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before working in neighborhoods.

If a census taker does not speak a resident’s language, residents can request a return visit from a census taker who does. Residents who respond to the census online or over the phone are less likely to receive a visit from a census taker.

If a census taker comes home when no one is home, they will leave a notice of their visit with information on how to respond to the census.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)

