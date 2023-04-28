HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Jiffy Lubes in the Evansville Area will honor Hometown Heroes with 50% off oil changes on April 28 and 29.

Jiffy Lube Multicare service centers in the Evansville area invite all military, veterans, first responders, law enforcement, and healthcare workers to their locations for a special 50% off any oil change.

The special promotion is valid at the following locations:

Jiffy Lube of Evansville at 1222 Cross Pointe Place

Jiffy Lube of Owensboro at 2990 Hayden Road

“We appreciate our Hometown Heroes and their commitment to caring for our community,” says Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services, ” We are here for you. Thank you for being there for us!”

Evansville Owensboro

Participating locations also offer 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired, and veteran military.

Jiffy Lube hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. There is no appointment needed for services.

For more information, and all valid locations, visit the Jiffy Lube website.