Evansville bar closed temporarily after customer, employee test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Peephole Bar & Grill announced it is closed temporarily for cleaning and disinfecting after a customer and an employee reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Peephole Bar & Grill says a customer who visited the bar on Tuesday was symptomatic and chose to go out without a mask. All the employees at the bar were reportedly notified and have either been tested or scheduled a test. One of the employees who works Tuesday nights tested positive, while another tested negative.

Peephole says the establishment will receive a professional anti-viral cleaning treatment before reopening. All employees are required to produce a negative test result and bar employees will continue to clean the bar each morning and throughout their hours of operation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS