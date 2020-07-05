Evansville bar closed temporarily after customer, employee test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Peephole Bar & Grill announced it is closed temporarily for cleaning and disinfecting after a customer and an employee reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Peephole Bar & Grill says a customer who visited the bar on Tuesday was symptomatic and chose to go out without a mask. All the employees at the bar were reportedly notified and have either been tested or scheduled a test. One of the employees who works Tuesday nights tested positive, while another tested negative.

Peephole says the establishment will receive a professional anti-viral cleaning treatment before reopening. All employees are required to produce a negative test result and bar employees will continue to clean the bar each morning and throughout their hours of operation.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

