Two Evansville bars closing temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Marina Pointe and Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill are closing temporarily after an employee at both establishments tested positive for COVID-19.
After closing at 2:00 P.M. Monday afternoon, the bars will remain closed until Wednesday. While it is unclear when the employee last worked at Bud’s or Marina Pointe, they are quarantining and have been since receiving a positive test result.
In addition to receiving a professional antiviral cleaning, both Bud’s and Marina Pointe will be implementing “extra sanitary operations” and employees must pass a daily temperature test and wear a mask.
Another Evansville restaurant, Sauced, also announced Monday they would be closing for deep cleaning after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.
(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)
