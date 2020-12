EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person was injured after a shooting at Rick’s Sports Bar, located at 1531 S Green River Rd, Sunday night.

EPD tells us there was a fight between two people and one person was shot in the arm.

That person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

(This story was originally published on December 20, 2020)