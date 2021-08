EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Barbecue and Music Festival is almost here.

Entry is free, and organizers say there will be plenty of family fun activities and food for all. Organizers are also asking for you to bring a little extra food for donations to feed others down the road.

The Boy Scouts will also be there helping out and selling some of their popcorn. All of the fun starts at Roberts Park on Saturday, August 21st at 10 a.m.