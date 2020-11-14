Evansville bars reacting to COVID-19, tighter restrictions

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Health Department is taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, including temporarily shutting down two restaurants in the county.

But what does that mean for Evansville’s bars, especially along Franklin Street? Matthew McClarney, a bartender at Sportman’s Grille in Evansville says he’s optimistic the bar can stay open, even with new restrictions coming Sunday.

Well I realize it’s always a possibility but as long as we keep our masks up and nobody, acts dumb, we should be able to keep it open but here’s to hoping Matthew McClarney

However, McClarney says business has changed since the pandemic began.

It definitely has made the business decline because people are still scared, want to stay inside. It’s dwindled but it’s starting to pick back up Matthew McClarney

McClarney says Sportman’s is taking safety precautions, including sanitizing surfaces, to keep customers and staff safe.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

