Evansville Black Chamber of Commerce President appears on Good Morning America

(WEHT) — Research shows black entrepreneurs have been hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, 41% of black-owned businesses across the US have closed during the pandemic.

Tanisha Carothers, president of the Evansville Black Chamber of Commerce, says this is due to a lack of resources for black-owned businesses.

She appeared on Good Morning America Monday morning to discuss how the chamber is working to help those business owners.

“We’re hoping to create and strengthen black businesses, so when hard times like COVID-19 or economic changes in the country, they’re able to sustain and continue with their businesses,” Carothers said.

The Evansville Black Chamber of Commerce has created the Black Works app to identify Black-owned businesses in the area and what areas need improvement.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)

