EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville group is planning to have a block party to celebrate Juneteenth.

The group has requested permission to close the intersection of Culver Drive and Waggoner Avenue on June 19. This is the 2nd annual block party marking the holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in America. It was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, slaves were finally declared free, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.