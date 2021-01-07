Evansville Board of Trustees reject alternative realignment proposal

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The University of Evansville Board of Trustees rejected a proposal to allow faculty members to create their own realignment plan. The faculty approved a resolution to create a committee.
That committee would then draft its own realignment plan as an alternative to the one created by President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz. But in a letter sent to Eyewitness News, the Board of Trustees rejected the proposal. The board said it would create delays and would create a divisive process.
The president’s realignment plan calls for cutting three academic departments which would eliminate 17 majors and about 40 jobs.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Rep. Mary Miller apologizes for quoting Hitler, says “I’m passionately pro-Israel”
- Stimulus checks: With Democrats in control, when could we get $2,000 direct payments?
- Tech company CEO, tattoo artist among those arrested at U.S. Capitol riot
- FBI releases photo, offers $50k reward for suspect who placed pipe bombs in DC
- Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against new virus variant