Evansville Board of Works approves Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights request

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Board of Works has approved barricades and other items to block some entrances to Garvin Park ahead of Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.
The Fantasy of Lights is scheduled to open November 26 and traditionally runs throughout the month of December before wrapping up January 1. The annual light display is a holiday tradition that raises money for people with disabilities who get therapy at Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.
(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)
