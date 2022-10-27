EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Thursday to begin work to repair Bob Jones Way in downtown Evansville.

Bob Jones Way has been closed since a water main break on September 23. The contract will only repair the water main break and get the road open. It does not address other structural problems that have been associated with the road such as uneven pavement. Officials say they are looking at ways to fix those other problems and hope to come back with a solution next year.

The contract requires crews to get the road open within 45 days.